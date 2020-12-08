Zedge (ZDGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 10th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Zedge has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.29.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Zedge from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

