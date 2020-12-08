Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,129 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $399,318.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,562 shares of company stock valued at $29,083,548. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $373.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $382.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.38.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

