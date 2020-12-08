Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €95.70 ($112.59) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.04 ($88.28).

Shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) stock opened at €79.04 ($92.99) on Monday. Zalando SE has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company’s fifty day moving average is €81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.72.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

