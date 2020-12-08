Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exagen (NYSE:XGN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen (NYSE:XGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XGN. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Exagen stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13.

In related news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 6,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $108,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $64,222.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,718 shares of company stock valued at $476,808 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

