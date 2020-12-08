Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

BNTGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Brenntag from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

