Zacks Investment Research Lowers Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Boxlight from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

BOXL stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $78.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.87.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Boxlight by 2,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

