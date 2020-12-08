Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UDR (NYSE:UDR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UDR is poised to gain from its diverse portfolio, with superior product-mix of A/B quality properties in key markets. Further, banking on technology, and scale and organizational capabilities will likely drive long-term growth and margin improvement. Apart from these, the company has a robust balance sheet which gives it a strong footing to sail through these uncertain times. However, the company’s performance in the recent quarters reflects the adverse impact of the pandemic and related economic challenges, and unfavorable government regulations on its business. Moreover, given the prevalence of the pandemic and its adverse impact, low demand for apartments and impaired rent-paying capability of tenants will hurt rental rates, occupancy and rent collections. Further, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get UDR alerts:

UDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of UDR opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in UDR by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,303,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,495,000 after purchasing an additional 185,158 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in UDR by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 427,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 696,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 304,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.