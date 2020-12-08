Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,784 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,347,000 after buying an additional 2,447,063 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,182,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Yum China by 17.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after buying an additional 1,611,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 75.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 130.8% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,360,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,962 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $60.97.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.