Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target Cut to $20.50

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $20.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.72.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. Yext’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $33,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $28,857.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,940 shares of company stock worth $4,729,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,860,000 after acquiring an additional 872,904 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,293,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,394 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,805,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Yext by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 334,490 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

