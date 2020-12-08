XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,814 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 102.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.09.

NYSE:XPO opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.44. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $121.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.