WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to $125.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $103.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WSPOF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.33.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.