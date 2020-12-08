WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New $130.00 Price Target at TD Securities

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WSP Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.89. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $88.75.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

