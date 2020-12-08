WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$123.00

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) had its target price hoisted by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$97.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$103.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$119.30.

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) stock opened at C$112.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$87.62. WSP Global Inc. has a 1 year low of C$59.83 and a 1 year high of C$114.85.

In other WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) news, Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 500 shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$84.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$380,025.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

