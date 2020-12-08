Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Worthington Industries worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 110.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $91,507.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,931.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,743 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $56.43.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

