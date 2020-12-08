Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wm Morrison Supermarkets’ FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

MRWSY opened at $11.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

