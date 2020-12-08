Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wm Morrison Supermarkets’ FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.
Read More: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.