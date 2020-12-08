Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,782 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

WSM stock opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $114.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.