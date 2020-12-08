William Blair Weighs in on Duluth Holdings Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Duluth in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 4th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.45%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Duluth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Duluth stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. Duluth has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $340.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duluth during the first quarter worth $366,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Duluth by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Duluth by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Duluth by 6.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

