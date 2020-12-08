WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. WestRock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in WestRock by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 86.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

