Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) PT Raised to $16.00 at Barclays

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WES. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of WES opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

