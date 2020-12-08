West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

WJRYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of West Japan Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of West Japan Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of West Japan Railway from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. West Japan Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

