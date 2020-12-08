Wedbush Weighs in on Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.28 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BPFH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $645.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.13. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 548,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

