Wedbush Comments on Regions Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report released on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RF. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

RF stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 36.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

