Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s FY2022 earnings at $16.44 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

RH has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $446.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.73.

RH opened at $468.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. RH has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $474.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RH by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

