Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:WPG opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $202.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 2,239,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,493,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 205,897 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 628.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,983,556 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 1,035.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,266,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 75.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,310,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 561,687 shares in the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Prime Group (WPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.