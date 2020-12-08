Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $146.08 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.84.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

