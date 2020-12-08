Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €167.33 ($196.86).

VOW3 stock opened at €144.44 ($169.93) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €141.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €138.98.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

