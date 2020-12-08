Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Holdings Cut by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,564 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.30% of Virgin Galactic worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 64.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. BidaskClub raised Virgin Galactic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. 140166 started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

