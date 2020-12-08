Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $274,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,244 shares of company stock worth $10,006,557. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $267.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.34. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.96, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.