Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $119.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $119.43.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

