US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 15.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,505,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after purchasing an additional 206,023 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 165,507 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 8.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after buying an additional 63,465 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 132.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 59,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 16.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

SYKE has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $3,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,063,568.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $383,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,174.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,700 shares of company stock worth $7,123,489. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

