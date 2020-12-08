US Bancorp DE Sells 6,068 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 167.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

