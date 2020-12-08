US Bancorp DE Sells 1,386 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,630,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,784,000 after purchasing an additional 125,318 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 8.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,478,000 after buying an additional 63,465 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 756,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,892,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYKE. Barrington Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $389,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,489. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

