US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 36,980 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMC. Cowen upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

