US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,817 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth approximately $29,861,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,405,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Avangrid by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 159,552 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 36.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 511,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGR opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.22.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

