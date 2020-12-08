US Bancorp DE Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fluor were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 80.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 31.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

NYSE:FLR opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.64. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.48). Fluor had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

