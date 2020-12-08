US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 1,295.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,836,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 89.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 22.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CORE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

