United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $17,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $6,535,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 371.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 48,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 66.2% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 246,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after acquiring an additional 98,326 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 83.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of UTHR opened at $129.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $144.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.45.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.