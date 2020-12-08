Umpqua Holdings Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Wedbush issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.70 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.06.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $14.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 12.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

