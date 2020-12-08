UBS Group Boosts Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $50.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.54.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.14 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,002 shares of company stock worth $2,694,638 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after buying an additional 5,615,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after buying an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,514,000 after buying an additional 2,191,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,017,000 after buying an additional 2,042,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

