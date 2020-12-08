UBS Group Analysts Give Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) a €64.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.88 ($73.97).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €62.85 ($73.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. Krones AG has a 52-week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 52-week high of €75.50 ($88.82). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -146.22.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

