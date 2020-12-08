UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 15,733 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,287,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.29% of Equitable worth $23,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 28.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 46,669 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 12.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Equitable by 32.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 22,439 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

NYSE:EQH opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

