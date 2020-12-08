UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,310 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Dynatrace worth $23,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 361.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,220,000 after buying an additional 9,749,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 48.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,381,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,084 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,459,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 17.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.26.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $298,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,221,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,879,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,045 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,532. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

