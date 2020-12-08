UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 32,371 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,371 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Etsy worth $21,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.68.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $139,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.80, for a total value of $801,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,963.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 353,085 shares of company stock valued at $46,844,620. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $156.93 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $164.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.39 and a 200 day moving average of $118.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

