UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $22,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $191.93 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $203.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.622 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHDN. 140166 raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.