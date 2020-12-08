UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $27,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 262,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 33,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 159.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 419,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 257,852 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,071,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $807,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TAP stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

