UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 418.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215,044 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.58% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $21,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $2,911,311.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 564,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,540.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,974.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $83,685 and sold 350,253 shares worth $5,646,735. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

