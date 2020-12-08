UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,019 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Douglas Emmett worth $21,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 65,388 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 418,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 67,932 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,015 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Shares of DEI opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.