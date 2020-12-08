UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $22.23 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91,733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.64% of Highwoods Properties worth $22,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

