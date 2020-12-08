UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 406,361 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.35% of uniQure worth $22,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 9.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,378,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,419,000 after purchasing an additional 277,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 37.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after purchasing an additional 323,407 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at $49,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 4,709.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 799,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 783,344 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in uniQure by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QURE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

QURE stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. Equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $450,574.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,645 shares of company stock worth $1,205,872. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

