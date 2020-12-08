UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,958 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $21,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,768,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,116,000 after purchasing an additional 728,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 838,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after purchasing an additional 56,605 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,736,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,393,000. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on REYN. ValuEngine cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.69%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Gregory Alan Cole purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $208,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $76,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,362. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942 over the last three months.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

